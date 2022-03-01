Syndax appoints former Alnylam executive as new medical chief
Mar. 01, 2022 4:22 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)SYRSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), announced on Tuesday that Kate Madigan, M.D., will be appointed as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.
- She will replace Michael Meyers, who will remain with the company until June before taking up a consultancy role.
- The new “appointment is the result of a thorough succession planning process as we lay the groundwork for our evolution into a fully-integrated oncology company,” the R&D Head of Syndax, Briggs W. Morrison, noted.
- A former Senior Medical Director at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Madigan, has most recently served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS).
- In February, Syndax (SNDX) announced the appointment of the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael Metzger as its new Chief Executive.