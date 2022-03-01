Dutch Bros Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $140.08M beats by $5.38M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:23 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dutch Bros press release (NYSE:BROS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $140.08M (+55.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.38M.
  • Shares -5.6%.

  • Opened 98 Shops in 2021, Expects At Least 125 Shop Openings in 2022.

  • System Same Shop Sales Grew 10.1% in Fourth Quarter and 8.4% in 2021.

  • 2022 Outlook: Total system shop openings are expected to be at least 125, of which at least 105 shops will be company-operated.

  • Total revenues are projected to be in the range of $700 million to $715 million.

  • Same shop sales growth5 is estimated in the mid-single digits.

  • Adjusted EBITDA6 is estimated to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million.

  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million.

