Dutch Bros Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $140.08M beats by $5.38M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:23 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dutch Bros press release (NYSE:BROS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $140.08M (+55.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.38M.
- Shares -5.6%.
Opened 98 Shops in 2021, Expects At Least 125 Shop Openings in 2022.
System Same Shop Sales Grew 10.1% in Fourth Quarter and 8.4% in 2021.
2022 Outlook: Total system shop openings are expected to be at least 125, of which at least 105 shops will be company-operated.
Total revenues are projected to be in the range of $700 million to $715 million.
Same shop sales growth5 is estimated in the mid-single digits.
Adjusted EBITDA6 is estimated to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million.
Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million.