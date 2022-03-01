Vuzix GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.14, revenue of $3.31M misses by $0.65M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:28 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Vuzix press release (NASDAQ:VUZI): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $3.31M (-21.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.65M.
  • Management Outlook:
  • Thus far in 2022, however, we are seeing businesses across the globe start to resemble a more normal profile. As a result, we are well-positioned to achieve significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 driven primarily by this accelerating smart glasses demand, but also by several opportunities within our OEM business group," said President and CEO Paul Travers.
  • The company's board has requested management to investigate up to a $25M share buyback program over the next 12 months.
