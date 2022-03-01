Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.02, revenue of $47.9M beats by $0.79M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:29 PM ETForgeRock, Inc. (FORG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • press release (NYSE:FORG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $47.9M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Total ARR of $187.0 million to $188.0 million, representing 31% year-over-year growth;
  • Total revenue of $46.0 million to $47.0 million, vs. consensus of $46.96M
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.5 million to $12.5 million; and
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 to $0.16, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 83.3 million, vs. consensus of -$0.10.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total ARR of $238.0 million to $241.0 million, representing 31% year-over-year growth;
  • Total revenue of $212.0 million to $215.0 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $27.0 million to $24.0 million; and
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.38 to $0.34, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 86.0 million.
