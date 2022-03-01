Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares rose in after-hours trading as the IT software company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and issued second-quarter guidance that was in-line with Wall Street consensus.

The Antonio Neri-led company said it earned 53 cents per share on $6.96 billion in revenue for the period ending January 31, compared to expectations of 46 cents per share on $7.02 billion in revenue.

HP Enterprise (HPE) said it expects earnings to be between 41 cents and 49 cents per share for the second-quarter, compared to expectations of 45 cents per share.

HP Enterprise (HPE) shares rose slightly less than 1.5% in after-hours trading to $15.62.

For the full year, HP Enterprise (HPE) expects revenue to grow between 3% and 4%, while earnings are expected to be between $2.03 and $2.17 per share, excluding items. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $2.03 per share.

The company also reiterated its free cash flow guidance to be between $1.8 billion and $2 billion and it declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as of the close of trading on March 11, 2022.

HP Enterprise (HPE) will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

In January, a U.K. judge ruled in favor of HP Enterprise (HPE) concerning its disastrous acquisition of British software company Autonomy, saying Automony executives booked fake deals and engaged in other illegal actions that fraudulently manipulated Autonomy's sales.