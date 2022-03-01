BTRS Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.02, revenue of $42.88M beats by $9.8M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:30 PM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- BTRS Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BTRS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $42.88M (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.8M.
- Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) increased by 45% year-over-year to $22.9 billion, up from $15.7 billion for the same period in 2020.
-
Billtrust is providing the following financial guidance for the full year 2022:
- Total revenue in a range between $195 million and $207 million, including reimbursable costs revenue of $30 million to $36 million.
- Net revenue between $165 million and $171 million, which at the midpoint of $168 million represents annual growth of approximately 28%.
- Software and Payments segment revenue between $133 million and $139 million, which at the midpoint of $136 million represents annual growth of approximately 31%.
- Adjusted gross profit between $121 million to $126 million, which at the midpoint of $123.5 million represents annual growth of 28%.
- Adjusted gross margin between 73.2% to 73.8%, which at the midpoint of 73.5% represents annual expansion of 40 bps.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million to $(16) million, which at the midpoint of ($15 million) represents (9%) adjusted EBITDA margin, or a year over margin expansion of 150 bps.