Whitestone REIT sees higher 2022 FFO, occupancy rate after strong Q4

Mar. 01, 2022 4:31 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) fourth-quarter results were driven by higher occupancy rates and same store operating income.
  • The REIT sees 2022 funds from operations of $0.98-1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.86 in 2021.
  • Expects same store net operating income growth of 3.0% to 5.0%, down from 5.7% last year.
  • Anticipates full-year occupancy to be 92% to 93% compared with 91.3% in the same year ago period.
  • Q4 rental revenue of $32.96M drifted from $32.06M in the previous quarter and $28.96M in Q4 2020.
  • Same store net operating income of $21.56M in Q4 vs. $19.11M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $24.54M, up from $23.39M in Q3 and $22.85M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 EBITDAre of $17.03M slipped from $17.23M in the third quarter.
  • Conference call on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier in February, Whitestone REIT raised its dividend to $0.04 per share.
