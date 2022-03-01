Outfront Media announces conversion of series A preferred stock held by Providence Equity

Mar. 01, 2022 4:32 PM ETOUTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) said Providence Equity Partners and its affiliates elected to convert all 275K shares of series A convertible perpetual preferred stock held by Providence into ~17.39M shares, effective Mar. 1.
  • "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Providence as they remain a significant and valued shareholder in OUT, and we are delighted that Providence's Michael Dominguez will remain on our board," said Jeremy Male, CEO, Outfront Media.
  • "Since investing in OUT nearly 2 years ago amid a challenging market environment, the company's performance has exceeded our expectations, reflecting the strength of its team, its assets and its strategy," said Michael Dominguez, chief investment officer, Providence.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.