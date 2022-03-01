CPSI acquires RCM solutions provider HRG
Mar. 01, 2022 4:32 PM ETComputer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Healthcare solutions company CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) has acquired Spokane, Washington-based revenue cycle management solutions provider, Healthcare Resource Group (HRG).
- The acquisition was funded using a combination of cash on hand and additional borrowing capacity under CPSI's revolving credit facility.
- Founded in 1994, HRG provides customized RCM solutions and consulting services to hospitals and clinics. It employs around 400 people.
- The combination of HRG and TruBridge, a CPSI subsidiary, will likely address the growing demand from healthcare organizations to outsource revenue cycle operations.
- Synergies is expected to provide an additional estimated $2.6M margin improvement to 2022 exit rate cost structure for the combined company.