CPSI acquires RCM solutions provider HRG

Mar. 01, 2022 4:32 PM ETComputer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare solutions company CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) has acquired Spokane, Washington-based revenue cycle management solutions provider, Healthcare Resource Group (HRG).
  • The acquisition was funded using a combination of cash on hand and additional borrowing capacity under CPSI's revolving credit facility.
  • Founded in 1994, HRG provides customized RCM solutions and consulting services to hospitals and clinics. It employs around 400 people.
  • The combination of HRG and TruBridge, a CPSI subsidiary, will likely address the growing demand from healthcare organizations to outsource revenue cycle operations.
  • Synergies is expected to provide an additional estimated $2.6M margin improvement to 2022 exit rate cost structure for the combined company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.