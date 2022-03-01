Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) +2% post-market after saying it will separate its Centuri Group subsidiary, its unregulated utility services platform diversified across the U.S. and Canada, from the company over the next 9-12 months.

Southwest says the separation will transform it into a fully regulated natural gas business distributing gas to service areas in Arizona, Nevada and California, with interstate natural gas pipeline businesses in Arizona, Nevada and the Rocky Mountain region.

Until the separation, Southwest Gas says it will continue its dividend program at a payout ratio of 55%-65% of EPS, with a plan to "increase the payout ratio to levels competitive with pure-play utilities following the separation."

Southwest Gas also reports Q4 adjusted net income of $98M, or $1.61/share, compared to $103.5M, or $1.82/share, for the year-ago quarter.