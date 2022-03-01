Inovio Pharmaceuticals results miss on the bottom line; shares down 9%
Mar. 01, 2022 4:42 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INO) Q4 2021 results missed on the bottom line as its net loss significantly widened.
- Shares are down 9% in after-market trading.
- Net loss in the quarter was $106.9M, ~340% increase from the prior-year period. Basic and diluted EPS in the quarter was -$0.50, compared to -$0.14 in the Q4 2020.
- Revenue of $839K in Q4 2021 was an 85% drop from the prior-year period.
- R&D expenses in the quarter shot up ~251% to $92.3M. Inovio (INO) said the increase was due to higher drug manufacturing expenses and clinical trials related to INO-4800.
- The company ended the year with $401.3M in cash.
