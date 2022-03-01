Advantage Solutions names new CEO
Mar. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETAdvantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) has announced the transition of its CEO Tanya Domier to the role of Executive Chair effective April 1, 2022.
- Domier will continue to serve on the board of directors and provide counsel to the CEO and executive leadership in the new Executive Chair role. President and Chief Commercial Officer (COO) Jill Griffin will take over as Advantage's new CEO, and join the board of directors upon the transition.
- Domier has been at Advantage Solutions for 32 years, while Griffin joined the firm in 2008 as President of the experiential marketing division. As COO, she has worked to build the marketing segment and strengthen the sales segment by expanding into e-commerce and other digital services.
- Advantage Solutions posted better-than-expected Q4 revenues today.