Amneal Pharmaceuticals enters US biosimilar market with FDA nod for RELEUKOTM
Mar. 01, 2022 4:44 PM ETAMRXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) said the U.S. FDA approved its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen.
- The product will be marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKOTM.
- RELEUKOTM was developed in collaboration with Kashiv Biosciences in Chicago, Illinois.
- It is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils) that is commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy.
- AMRX expects to launch RELEUKOTM in Q3 of 2022, along with a full patient support program.
- “The U.S. approval of our first biosimilar is a very significant milestone for Amneal. We are building a global biosimilars business by leveraging partner assets to start and then leveraging our own key capabilities over time. Our goal is to become a meaningful long-term player in biosimilars,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, co-CEOs.
- The company is planning for a pegfilgrastim biosimilar referencing Neulasta and a bevacizumab biosimilar referencing Avastin to launch in 2022. Both are being reviewed by the FDA.