Whitestone REIT reports Q4 results

Mar. 01, 2022 4:46 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Whitestone REIT press release (NYSE:WSR): Q4 FFO Core per diluted share of $0.24 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.21 versus $0.23, inclusive of a $0.04 per diluted share gain on loan forgiveness for Q4 of 2020.
  • Revenue of $33.26M, compared to $29.83M in Q$ 2020.
  • EBITDAre of $17.0 million versus $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The REIT sees 2022 funds from operations of $0.98-1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.86 in 2021.
  • Expects same store net operating income growth of 3.0% to 5.0%, down from 5.7% last year.
  • Anticipates full-year occupancy to be 92% to 93% compared with 91.3% in the same year ago period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.