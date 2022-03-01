Whitestone REIT reports Q4 results
Mar. 01, 2022 4:46 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Whitestone REIT press release (NYSE:WSR): Q4 FFO Core per diluted share of $0.24 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.21 versus $0.23, inclusive of a $0.04 per diluted share gain on loan forgiveness for Q4 of 2020.
- Revenue of $33.26M, compared to $29.83M in Q$ 2020.
- EBITDAre of $17.0 million versus $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The REIT sees 2022 funds from operations of $0.98-1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.86 in 2021.
- Expects same store net operating income growth of 3.0% to 5.0%, down from 5.7% last year.
- Anticipates full-year occupancy to be 92% to 93% compared with 91.3% in the same year ago period.