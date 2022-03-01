Domo rejigs management team, names John Mellor as CEO
Mar. 01, 2022 4:50 PM ETDOMOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) named John Mellor, chief strategy officer since 2019, as CEO and a member of the board.
- Catherine Wong, chief product officer and EVP of engineering since 2013, has been named COO.
- Domo founder Josh James has stepped down as CEO, chairman and director.
- The board also elected Carine Clark as executive chair.
- All the appointments are effective immediately.
- Domo also reported Q4 results that were largely in-line with Street estimates.
- DOMO stock rose 5.6% in aftermarket trade following the announcements.