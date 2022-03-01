Domo rejigs management team, names John Mellor as CEO

Mar. 01, 2022 4:50 PM ETDOMOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) named John Mellor, chief strategy officer since 2019, as CEO and a member of the board.
  • Catherine Wong, chief product officer and EVP of engineering since 2013, has been named COO.
  • Domo founder Josh James has stepped down as CEO, chairman and director.
  • The board also elected Carine Clark as executive chair.
  • All the appointments are effective immediately.
  • Domo also reported Q4 results that were largely in-line with Street estimates.
  • DOMO stock rose 5.6% in aftermarket trade following the announcements.
