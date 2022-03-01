Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO), a provider of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, is trading lower in the post-market Tuesday after the company topped analyst forecasts for revenue with its Q4 2021 financials.

While total revenue for the quarter reached $6.3M, the ~58% YoY growth indicated a slowdown from an average quarterly growth of ~172.4% YoY recorded in the early part of 2021.

The full-year revenue reached $18.0M with a ~111% YoY growth, indicating a turnaround from ~16% YoY decline in 2020.

“We had the strongest quarter in Bionano’s history with a record number of Saphyr shipments and installations, including adoptions at several notable sites, including leading hospitals, cytogenetics labs, and academic medical centers,” CEO Erik Holmlin remarked.

The company sold 12,518 flow cells in 2021, including 3,204 in Q4 2021, which indicated ~29% YoY growth.

The installed base of Saphyr systems climbed from 141 at the end of Q3 to reach 164 at the year-end, implying ~69% YoY growth.

The cost of revenue increased ~116% YoY and ~146% YoY to $6.6M and $14.1M in Q4 and full-year 2021, respectively.

The gross margin for Q4 and full-year slipped to ~4% and 22% from ~30% and 33% in the prior-year periods driving the net loss by ~96% YoY and ~76% YoY to $22.9M and $72.4M, respectively.

For 2022, Bionano (BNGO) projects $24M – $27M revenue, indicating ~33% – ~50% YoY growth. The current Street forecasts suggest $26.5M revenue for the company in 2022.