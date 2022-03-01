Halliburton opens first-of-its-kind specialty chemical plant in Saudi Arabia
Mar. 01, 2022 4:57 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has opened a first-of-its-kind specialty chemical plant in Saudi Arabia that can produce a broad range of chemicals for the entire oil and gas value chain and other industries.
- The facility will accelerate production of next-generation specialty chemicals and expand Halliburton's manufacturing footprint in the Middle East.
- CEO Jeff Miller said: "This world-class plant is part of our more than $1B commitment to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years. It further increases our in-country presence and supports the In Kingdom Total Value Add program by providing new opportunities to local suppliers, vendors, other manufacturing partners, and the local workforce."
- The facility will also expand Halliburton's specialty chemicals research and applications for oilfield stimulation and production. It will serve the region's industrial water and process treatment markets, including refineries, petrochemical plants, and other heavy industrial operations.
- Halliburton will be able to pursue contract manufacturing and tolling opportunities in Saudi agriculture, mining, personal care and other industries.
- Shares closed -4.24% today following reports from J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup that say earnings for the oilfield service provider, along with peers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, will likely will be impaired from working in Russia.