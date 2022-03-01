DexCom gets FDA's breakthrough device designation for Dexcom CGM use in hospital setting
Mar. 01, 2022 4:57 PM ETDXCMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Dexcom CGM use in the hospital setting.
- Dexcom CGM uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device, providing real-time glucose data without the need for fingersticks.
- “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed Dexcom CGM to be used in hospitals to help health care providers manage patient glucose levels. What started as a response during the pandemic has shown promise as a better alternative to fingerstick blood glucose tests with greater quality of care and patient satisfaction,” said Gil Rivas, VP, general manager of hospital at Dexcom.