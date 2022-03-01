Sarepta down 4% after hours despite top and bottom line earnings beats
Mar. 01, 2022 4:59 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are down 4% in post-market trading despite its Q4 2021 earnings beating on both the top and bottom lines.
- Sarepta (SRPT) has also set 2022 total revenue guidance of more than $880M.
- The company's net loss narrowed ~36% to ~$122M. Basic and diluted net loss per share in the quarter was -$1.42, compared to -$2.40 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue of ~$201.5M was a ~39% year-over-year increase.
- Costs and expenses fell ~3% year over year to $307.2M.
- The company ended the year with ~$2.1B in cash.
