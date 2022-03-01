Horizon Technology Q4 beat on growth in investment interest income
Mar. 01, 2022 4:58 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Horizon Technology (NASDAQ:HRZN) fourth-quarter beat highlighted growth in interest income on investments.
- The company's debt portfolio in Q4 consisted of 45 secured loans with an aggregate fair value of $437.3M.
- Ending portfolio balance of $458.07M in Q4 climbed from $352.54M in Q4 a year ago.
- Net asset value per share of $11.56 in Q4 vs. $11.02 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 fee income of $1.7M jumped from $692K in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 interest expense of $3.25M rose from $2.34M in Q4 2020.
- "We also recently further strengthened HRZN's balance sheet and expanded its lending capacity, which should enable us to further grow the portfolio in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr.
- Conference call on March 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Horizon Technology Finance's Q4 net investment income of $0.39 per share beat the $0.36 consensus.