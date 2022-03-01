SciPlay acquires casual mobile game developer Alictus in all-cash deal
Mar. 01, 2022 5:03 PM ETSCPLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) acquired Alictus, a global developer and publisher of casual mobile games, in an all-cash deal.
- SCPL will acquire 80% of Alictus for $100M in a cash payment that is not subject to financing.
- Over the next 5 years, SCPL will acquire the remaining 20% of Alictus in equal installments, which will range from, in aggregate, $0-200M, with valuations based on specific revenue and profitability targets.
- The deal allows SCPL to rapidly expand in the casual market with increased scale and a deep pipeline of games in the fast-growing hyper-casual category.
- The acquisition will increase SCPL's daily active users (DAUs) by ~1.8M and monthly active users (MAUs) by ~28M.
- It will also diversify SCPL's revenue streams with Alictus' in-app advertising platform to capitalize on the ~$13B global mobile in-game advertising market.
- The deal will expand SCPL's casual development capabilities with the addition of Alictus' studio in Turkey. It will also broaden SCPL's global player network through Alictus' extensive international player base, increasing SciPlay's exposure in key international markets.
- Alictus will continue to be led by its existing management, including its co-founders Emre Taş and Ecem Baran. SCPL expects to retain Alictus' headquarters and studio in Turkey.
- Many of Alictus' games achieved #1 Free Game in the iOS U.S. App Store, including Candy Challenge 3D, Rob Master 3D, Deep Clean Inc., Oh God!, Money Buster!, and Collect Cubes.