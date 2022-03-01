AMC jumps 5% as earnings beat, cash flow turns positive
Mar. 01, 2022 5:08 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has jumped 4.6% postmarket after posting fourth-quarter earnings where it topped revenue expectations and produced a better-than-expected loss.
- Revenues jumped to $1.172 billion from a pandemic-quarter prior-year comparison of $162.5 million. And GAAP net loss as reported shrank to $134.4 million, from Q4 2020's loss of $946.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $159.2 million from a year-ago loss of $327.5 million, and adjusted EPS improved to -$0.11 from a year-ago -$3.15, and beating expectations for -$0.25.
- That came unsurprisingly amid sharply improved attendance measures. Attendance in theatres jumped to 59.68 million for the quarter, vs. the prior-year period's 8.90 million. Of that, U.S. market attendance rose to 40.36 million and international attendance rose to 19.3 million. Average screens were 40.7% higher, at 10,177.
- AMC also swung to positive cash flow, with operating cash of $46.5 million (vs. a year-ago use of cash of $357.9 million). And free cash flow swung to an $8 million gain from a prior-year drop of $375.7 million.
- It's the "strongest quarter in two full years," CEO Adam Aron says, adding the company finished 2021 with record year-end liquidity of more than $1.8 billion.
- "We are quite bullish that for the full calendar year of 2022 the industry box office could be nearly double that of 2021, with COVID impacts easing, with more and more major films on the docket for release, and with most major studios coalescing around an exclusive theatrical window of 45 days or more," Aron says.
- Conference call is starting now.