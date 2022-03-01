SLR Investment NAV per share slips in Q4 as origination volume falls
Mar. 01, 2022 5:09 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) stock slid 2.3% in after-hours trading after its Q4 net investment income fell short of the consensus estimate.
- Q4 net investment income of $0.35 per share vs. $0.38 consensus and $0.36 in Q3 2021.
- Net asset value per share of $19.93 at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $20.20 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Originations of $339.9M in Q4 vs. $358.0M in the prior quarter. Repayments/amortization of $261.5M vs. $260.5M in Q3. As a result, net portfolio activity was $78.4M in Q4 vs. $97.5M in the previous quarter.
- Net debt-to-equity was 0.97x vs. 0.79x at Sept. 30, 2021.
- “During 2021, SLR Investment Corp. originated $1.1B of investments across our strategies, our most active year on record," said Co-CEO Michael Gross. "Additionally, commitments to delayed draw term loan facilities will further support portfolio growth alongside new originations in 2022,”
- Conference call on March 2 at 10:00 AM ET.
