SLR Investment NAV per share slips in Q4 as origination volume falls

Mar. 01, 2022 5:09 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) stock slid 2.3% in after-hours trading after its Q4 net investment income fell short of the consensus estimate.
  • Q4 net investment income of $0.35 per share vs. $0.38 consensus and $0.36 in Q3 2021.
  • Net asset value per share of $19.93 at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $20.20 at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Originations of $339.9M in Q4 vs. $358.0M in the prior quarter. Repayments/amortization of $261.5M vs. $260.5M in Q3. As a result, net portfolio activity was $78.4M in Q4 vs. $97.5M in the previous quarter.
  • Net debt-to-equity was 0.97x vs. 0.79x at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • “During 2021, SLR Investment Corp. originated $1.1B of investments across our strategies, our most active year on record," said Co-CEO Michael Gross. "Additionally, commitments to delayed draw term loan facilities will further support portfolio growth alongside new originations in 2022,”
  • Conference call on March 2 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, SLR Investment GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.03
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.