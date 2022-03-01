First Solar sinks after guiding for FY 2022 EPS as low as breakeven

Mar. 01, 2022

Close up array of thin film solar cells or amorphous silicon solar cells or photovoltaics in solar power plant turn up skyward absorb the sunlight from the sun

Airubon/iStock via Getty Images

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -12.8% post-market after reporting Q4 earnings of $1.23/share, which may not be comparable to analyst consensus of $1.08, but issuing FY 2022 earnings guidance of breakeven to $0.60/share, far below $1.93 analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 revenues rose 49% Y/Y to $907M from $584M in the year-ago quarter, but Wall Street had called for $925M in sales, and the company sees FY 2022 net sales of $2.4B-$2.6B, below $2.73B consensus.

Also for FY 2022, First Solar forecast operating income of $55M-$150M, gross margin of $155M-$215M, capital spending of $850M-$1.1B, and year-end net cash balance of $1.1B-$1.35B.

First Solar also said it is in advanced stage discussions to sell its project development and O&M platform in Japan.

"Much of the solar PV manufacturing industry faced supply chain, logistics, cost and pandemic-related challenges" in 2021, CEO Mark Widmar said, but First Solar's FY 2021 EPS "came in above the midpoint of the guidance range we provided" at the time of its Q3 earnings call.

First Solar shares have declined 7% during the past year, including a 13% YTD drop.

