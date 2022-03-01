Miromatrix Medical appoints Jim Douglas as CFO
Mar. 01, 2022 5:17 PM ETMIROBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) appointed Jim Douglas as CFO, effective Mar. 1.
- Douglas will succeed Brian Niebur, who will continue to serve MIRO as VP of Finance.
- Douglas joins the Miromatrix team with over 25 years of relevant work experience in investment banking, industry, and public accounting.
- Since 2005, Douglas worked at Piper Sandler in the healthcare investment banking group. At the time of his departure from Piper Sandler, Douglas was a managing director and the longest tenured investment banker on the biotech team.