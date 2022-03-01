Whether it's related to business or world affairs, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff is one of the rare tech industry leaders who isn't afraid to speak his mind on even the most-uncomfortable of topics.

That was on display Tuesday when Benioff used a conference call to discuss Salesforce's (CRM) fourth-quarter earnings results to address the matter that is hovering above everything else right now: Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Benioff was emotional in addressing "all the grim things happening in the world," and the "tragedies that we can not believe [are happening] before our eyes." For Benioff, the fighting in Ukraine is more than just a conflict occurring between two foreign countries thousands of miles from Salesforce's (CRM) San Francisco headquarters.

"My great-grandfather emigrated from Kyiv," Benioff said, at the outset of Salesforce's (CRM) conference call. "My grandfather was born here in the U.S. I'm a fourth-generation San Franciscan. My heart is really breaking at the senseless pain and suffering [in Ukraine].

Benioff said that Salesforce (CRM) doesn't have employees or do business in Ukraine or Russia "to a large degree", but that the company was working to find more ways to deliver humanitarian care to the affected by the war.

But, Benioff also said he had to speak to the company's investors and analysts, saying that Salesforce (CRM) "had probably the best quarter in the history fo the company."

Following the close of trading, Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) reportedly a quarterly profit of 84 cents a share, or $7.33 billion in revenue, while analysts had forecast the company to earn 75 cents a share on revenue of $7.24 billion.

Salesforce (CRM) shares also rose almost 4% in after-hours trading as it forecast first-quarter revenue beyond Wall Street's expectations.