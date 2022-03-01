Senseonics swings to net income in Q4 as its beats on the top and bottom lines
Mar. 01, 2022 5:54 PM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Glucose monitoring system manufacturer Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) swung to Q4 2021 net income amidst a modest increase in revenue.
- The company also set net revenue guidance for 2022 of $14M-$18M, below consensus guidance of $18.74M.
- Net income was $84.4M ($0.19 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to a net loss of $101.6M (-$0.41 per share) in the year-ago period.
- Revenue increased to $4M from $3.9M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 R&D expenses increased $3M year-over-year to $7.7 million as a result of a workforce increase, as well as an increase in clinical studies, lab supplies, and contractor expenses.
- Senseonics (SENS) ended the year with $181.8M in cash.
