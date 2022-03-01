Pfizer Canada to recall high blood pressure drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

Mar. 01, 2022

  • Pfizer Canada, a unit of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is recalling all lots of high blood pressure drug Inderal-LA (propranolol hydrochloride) extended release capsules, in 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg dosage due to the presence of a potential cancer causing compound, nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-propranolol) above the acceptable level.
  • Inderal-LA is a beta-blocker, used in adults to treat high blood pressure and prevent angina pectoris, a condition linked with sharp chest pain and difficulty in breathing.
  • Health Canada advised that there was no immediate risk in continuing to take the drug as the potential risk of cancer is with long-term exposure (every day for 70 years) to the nitrosamine impurity above the acceptable level.
  • The Canadian regulator, however, added that patients should contact their health care provider to discuss other treatment options.
