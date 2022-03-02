New Shell (NYSE:SHEL) CFO Sinead Gorman is taking the job at a tumultuous time, facing a writeoff of the company's Russian business, defending against an activist investor and allocating capital for a shift toward cleaner energy.

Gorman, an executive with the company since 1999 and the current executive VP for finance in Shell's global upstream business, will assume the role on April 1, succeeding Jessica Uhl, who spent the past five years as CFO but whose family circumstances prevented her from relocating to the U.K.

Gorman will need to communicate with both traditional oil and gas investors and those focused on environmental concerns, and "getting investor buy-in that what they're doing is the right thing" will be critical, Morningstar's Allen Good tells the Wall Street Journal.

Shell's move to exit its joint ventures with Russia's Gazprom followed BP's similar announcement by one day, but RBC Capital analysts say, as reported by WSJ, that it was not a surprise given the relatively smaller exposure Shell has in Russia compared with BP.

RBC says Shell's adjusted earnings from the 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-II LNG and 50% stake in the Salym petroleum development totaled $700M in 2021, less than 4% of total earnings; the key impact will be the loss of 3M metric tons/year of liquefaction capacity that Shell could access via Sakhalin, given the current strength in the market.

Sakhalin 2 should attract more potential buyers than BP's Russia holdings, Jefferies analysts say, valuing Shell's assets in Russia at $6B, representing ~2% of the company's valuation.

ING analysts calculate Shell's Russia assets account for ~3% of annual profits, which is comparable to a Brent move of just $1-$2/bbl.

Shell's divestment options look better than for BP, which may have little choice but to sell its ownership stake in Rosneft back to the Russian company.