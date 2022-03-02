Biden is said set to announce U.S. is closing its airspace to Russian planes

Mar. 01, 2022

Terrain crack - Ukraine/Russia

traffic_analyzer/iStock via Getty Images

  • President Biden is said to be set to announce at his first State of the Union address that the U.S. will be closing airspace to Russian planes.
  • The exact time of closure is unclear, but likely to start in the next 24 hours, according a Reuters report. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) earlier announced it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other U.S. carriers who have also announced similar efforts.
  • The move by Biden follows similar measures by the European Union and Canada after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Inflation expected to be in focus at Biden's first State of the Union address.
