Biden is said set to announce U.S. is closing its airspace to Russian planes
Mar. 01, 2022 7:50 PM ETUALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- President Biden is said to be set to announce at his first State of the Union address that the U.S. will be closing airspace to Russian planes.
- The exact time of closure is unclear, but likely to start in the next 24 hours, according a Reuters report. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) earlier announced it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other U.S. carriers who have also announced similar efforts.
- The move by Biden follows similar measures by the European Union and Canada after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Earlier, Inflation expected to be in focus at Biden's first State of the Union address.