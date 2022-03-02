Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is beginning the process to discontinue operations at the Sakhalin-1 LNG venture in Russia and devising steps to exit the project, and will not invest in new developments in the country, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our role as operator goes beyond an equity investment," Exxon said. "The process to discontinue operations will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with the co-venturers in order to ensure it is executed safely."

Exxon owns a 30% stake in the project, alongside Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC Videsh; Sakhalin-1 produced nearly 83M barrels of oil and condensate and more than 12B cm of natural and associated gas in 2021.

Earlier reports had said Exxon was removing U.S. employees working in Russia, although the vast majority of its 1,000-person workforce in the country is comprised of Russian citizens.

Exxon, which has been developing Russian oil and gas fields since 1995, came under pressure to cut ties with Russia after BP, Shell and others disclosed plans to exit Russian investments or halt operations.