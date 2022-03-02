State of the Union: Biden says Putin was `wrong' and will `pay a price' for invasion

President Biden said that Vladimir Putin will have to "pay a price" for Russia's invasion into Ukraine at his first State of the Union address to Congress.

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden said in the first moments of the speech. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America to the world keep rising."

Biden announced as part of the U.S. response to the Russian invasion that the U.S. is closing its airspace to Russian planes.

Putin's war "was premeditated and unprovoked," Biden said. "He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Biden announced that the U.S. and its allies will release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves, including 30 million from U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.