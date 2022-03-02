Royce Value Trust declares $0.36 dividend

Mar. 02, 2022 3:46 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) declares $0.36/share quarterly dividend, vs. $0.78 in earlier quarter.
  • Forward yield 8.5%
  • Payable March 24; for shareholders of record March 11; ex-div March 10.
  • The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.
  See RVT Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
