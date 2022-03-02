Royce Value Trust declares $0.36 dividend
Mar. 02, 2022 3:46 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) declares $0.36/share quarterly dividend, vs. $0.78 in earlier quarter.
- Forward yield 8.5%
- Payable March 24; for shareholders of record March 11; ex-div March 10.
- The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.