W.T.B. Financial Corporation declares $1.85 dividend; authorizes $10M share buyback
Mar. 02, 2022 3:35 AM ETW.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- W.T.B. Financial Corporation (OTCPK:WTBFB) declares $1.85/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.94%
- Payable March 18; for shareholders of record March 11; ex-div March 10.
- Additionally, the company announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan for up to $10.0M of Class B common stock effective March 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023.
- In conjunction with the announcement of the new stock repurchase plan, the previous stock repurchase plan authorized on February 23, 2021, is immediately terminated.