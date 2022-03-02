W.T.B. Financial Corporation declares $1.85 dividend; authorizes $10M share buyback

Mar. 02, 2022 3:35 AM ETW.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • W.T.B. Financial Corporation (OTCPK:WTBFB) declares $1.85/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.94%
  • Payable March 18; for shareholders of record March 11; ex-div March 10.
  • Additionally, the company announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan for up to $10.0M of Class B common stock effective March 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023.
  • In conjunction with the announcement of the new stock repurchase plan, the previous stock repurchase plan authorized on February 23, 2021, is immediately terminated.
  • See WTBFB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
