Japan -1.58%. Japan capex +3.4% q/q and +4.3% y/y in Q4 2021.

China -0.36%.

Hong Kong -1.23%.

Australia +0.28%. Australian Q4 2021 GDP 3.4% q/q (vs. expected 3.0%), prior -1.9%.

India -1.46%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped 597.65 points to 33,294.95, S&P 500 shed 1.55% to 4,306.26, while Nasdaq shed 1.55% to 4,306.26.

New Zealand building permits -9.2% m/m (vs. expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%); Terms of trade data for Q4 is out also: -1% q/q (expected -0.8%, prior 0.7%).

Coming up in the US session: Two OPEC meeting due Wednesday 02 March 2022 - oil ministers meet at 1230 GMT.

Updates on Russia-Ukraine war: The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has pledged continued support to Ukraine.

As global sanctions against Moscow tighten, the United States banned Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the ban during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for the invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have surged as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, with both Brent and U.S. crude futures rising more than 4% each on Wednesday morning in Asia.

Brent crude futures up 4.43% to $109.62 per barrel.

U.S. crude futures also saw big gains, rising 4.48% to $108.04 per barrel.

Gold prices dipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as the dollar ticked higher, outweighing safe-haven demand fueled by the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,935.38 per ounce by 0146 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.4% to $1,936.50.

Auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 1.2% to $2,612.18.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $25.15 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% to $1,053.79.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.43%; S&P 500 +0.41%; Nasdaq +0.45%.