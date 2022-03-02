Parex Resources GAAP EPS of $0.80, revenue of $56.12M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Mar. 02, 2022 1:57 AM ETParex Resources Inc. (PARXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Parex Resources press release (OTCPK:PARXF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.80; FFO of $1.39.
- Revenue of $56.12M (+66.2% Y/Y).
- Quarterly oil and natural gas production averaged 49,779 boe/d (96% crude oil and 4% natural gas), an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Production volume of 52,000-54,000 boe/d and total capital expenditure guidance of $400M-450M for 2022 remain unchanged. At the mid-point of guidance, Parex forecasts to grow production by 13% year-over-year.
- Year-to-date February 2022 average production is estimated to be approximately 51,600 boe/d.
- By year-end 2022, Parex is aiming to grow its net operated production by 50%, with its current operational focus being on traditional near-field exploration in the Llanos basin and advancing conventional oil in place exploitation projects in the Magdalena basin.