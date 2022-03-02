Ford planning reorganization around EV, ICE as separate businesses- Reuters
Mar. 02, 2022 2:25 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ford (NYSE:F) on Wednesday plans to announce an organizational overhaul under which its electric and internal combustion engine businesses will be operated separately in a move designed to allow the electric vehicle business to maximize profits, according a Reuters report.
- The EV and ICE units will remain under the car maker's corporate umbrella, similar to how it runs its Ford Pro commercial division, the authors note.
- The company will also appoint executives to lead each unit, which will have separate names, the authors say.
- The idea is for Ford to eventually report separate financial results for the EV and ICE businesses, one of the sources said.
- Ford spokesman T.R. Reid declined to comment on the report. "We're focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles," he said.
- In response to reports Ford was weighing a full spinoff of its EV business, Chief Executive Jim Farley last week said the company had no plans to spin off either its EV or ICE businesses.