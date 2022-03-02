Ford planning reorganization around EV, ICE as separate businesses- Reuters

Mar. 02, 2022 2:25 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Ford (NYSE:F) on Wednesday plans to announce an organizational overhaul under which its electric and internal combustion engine businesses will be operated separately in a move designed to allow the electric vehicle business to maximize profits, according a Reuters report.
  • The EV and ICE units will remain under the car maker's corporate umbrella, similar to how it runs its Ford Pro commercial division, the authors note.
  • The company will also appoint executives to lead each unit, which will have separate names, the authors say.
  • The idea is for Ford to eventually report separate financial results for the EV and ICE businesses, one of the sources said.
  • Ford spokesman T.R. Reid declined to comment on the report. "We're focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles," he said.
  • In response to reports Ford was weighing a full spinoff of its EV business, Chief Executive Jim Farley last week said the company had no plans to spin off either its EV or ICE businesses.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.