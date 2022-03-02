European markets choppy as Ukraine-Russia conflict continues

London +0.51%.

Germany -1.21%. Germany February unemployment change -33k vs -25k expected.

France -1.10%.

MOEX Stock trading on Moscow Exchange remains closed today.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline in early trade after dropping 0.5%. Autos fell while oil and gas stocks jumped on surging oil prices.

European stocks were uncertain on Wednesday as the geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues.

UK February Nationwide house prices +1.7% vs +0.6% m/m expected.

Comin up in the session : Eurozone February preliminary CPI figures at 1000 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 February at 1200 GMT.

Update on Russia-Ukraine war: Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place at the end of this week.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 1.73%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to -0.03%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 1.18%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE +0.68%; CAC -4.34%; DAX -1.27% and EURO STOXX -0.82%.