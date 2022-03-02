Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is pausing enrollment in a phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine INO-4800 to amend the main goal of the study after the shot showed significantly decreased levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant in lab testing.

The company said that during in vitro assessment, INO-4800 showed a maintenance of T cell responses, including CD8+ responses. But as seen with the vaccines of other developers, significantly decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies against Omicron.

Inovio added that due to the persistence of cross-reactive T cell responses generated by INO-4800, including CD8+, across all variants of concern to date, it plans to seek regulatory approval to amend the main goal of the phase 3 trial, dubbed INNOVATE, to prevention of severe disease due to COVID-19, from prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended that Inovio pause enrollment of new people in the trial to reflect the potential impact of the Omicron variant on the study.

The company noted that interim efficacy data from the study will not be available in H1 2022 as previously expected.

In November 2021, the FDA had lifted its partial clinical hold on the trial which was placed in September 2020. The FDA had requested additional information about the trial, including details on a delivery device.

