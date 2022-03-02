CureVac forms subsidiary aimed at automated manufacturing of RNA vaccines/ therapies
Mar. 02, 2022 5:17 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) formed a new subsidiary called CureVac RNA Printer GmbH to advance its RNA Printer(R) technology which integrates and automates manufacturing for RNA vaccines and therapeutics.
- The company said the new entity is designed as a platform and services company, providing a dedicated operational environment to further develop and establish The RNA Printer(NYSE:R) as a manufacturing end-to-end solution.
- The platform is aimed to facilitate broad access to mRNA technology and enable mRNA product developments.
- The new company will be led by Markus Bergmann, who joins CureVac RNA Printer GmbH as General Manager on March 1, 2022.
- CureVac's noted that The RNA Printer(R) solution is engineered in collaboration with Tesla Automation.