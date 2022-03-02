CureVac forms subsidiary aimed at automated manufacturing of RNA vaccines/ therapies

Mar. 02, 2022 5:17 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Messenger RNA or mRNA strand 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Genetics, science, medical research, genome replication concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) formed a new subsidiary called CureVac RNA Printer GmbH to advance its RNA Printer(R) technology which integrates and automates manufacturing for RNA vaccines and therapeutics.
  • The company said the new entity is designed as a platform and services company, providing a dedicated operational environment to further develop and establish The RNA Printer(NYSE:R) as a manufacturing end-to-end solution.
  • The platform is aimed to facilitate broad access to mRNA technology and enable mRNA product developments.
  • The new company will be led by Markus Bergmann, who joins CureVac RNA Printer GmbH as General Manager on March 1, 2022.
  • CureVac's noted that The RNA Printer(R) solution is engineered in collaboration with Tesla Automation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.