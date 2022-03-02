Boston Scientific begins tender offer for up to $2.5B debt securities
Mar. 02, 2022 5:32 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) began a cash tender offer for up to $2.5B principal amount of certain outstanding senior notes.
- Holders of securities must validly tender their securities by March 15. The Tender offer will expire at on March 29.
- The securities include: $250M of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2022; ~$243.57M of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2023; $1B of 4.700% Senior Notes due 2049; $750M of 4.550% Senior Notes due 2039; $850M of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029; ~$433.55M of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2028; ~$522.88M of 3.850% Senior Notes due 2025; $850M of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2026; $850M of 3.450% Senior Notes due 2024; $1.2B of 2.650% Senior Notes due 2030; $500M of 1.900% Senior Notes due 2025; $350M of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2035; and $300M of 7.375% Senior Notes due 2040.