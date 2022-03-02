Celyad phase 1b colorectal cancer trial put on hold by FDA citing safety after 2 deaths

Mar. 02, 2022 5:50 AM ETCelyad Oncology SA (CYAD), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Bright and Ultra Modern High Tech Laboratory Full of Advanced Technological Wonders, Computers, Analyzing Machines, Test Tubes and Beakers.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on Celyad Oncology's (NASDAQ:CYAD) phase 1b trial, dubbed CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79), due to insufficient information to assess risk to study patients.
  • On Feb. 28, Celyad said it had voluntarily paused the phase 1b study (NCT04991948) — which is part of a collaboration with Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) — in colorectal cancer to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study.
  • Celyad was evaluating its investigational drug CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy, followed by Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • CYAD -0.88% premarket to $2.26
