Innoviz Technologies GAAP EPS of -$1.54 beats by $0.40, revenue of $5.46M misses by $1.24M
Mar. 02, 2022 6:04 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Innoviz Technologies press release (NASDAQ:INVZ): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.54 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $5.46M misses by $1.24M.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $23.64M
- Shares +4.94% PM.
Guidance: Innoviz management has increased its forward-looking order book to $2.6B, representing the cumulative projected future sales of hardware and perception software through 2030 based on current estimates of volumes and pricing. Innoviz is currently in negotiations with several automotive customers and expects to sign serial production agreements, which will increase its order book by at least 30% by the end of 2022. Innoviz expects to secure ten pre-production programs during 2022.