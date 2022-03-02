Valens Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02, revenue of $20.73M beats by $0.7M

Mar. 02, 2022 6:10 AM ETValens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Valens Semiconductor press release (NYSE:VLN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $20.73M (+46.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.7M.
  • Guidance:
  • Q122:Revenue is expected to range between $20.6 million and $21.0 million vs consensus of $19.13M. Gross margins are expected to range between 66.5% and 67.0%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(10.7) million to $(9.7) million.
  • FY22: The company expects revenue to range between $83.0 million and $85.0 million. Gross margins are expected to range between 65.5% and 67.2%, as we anticipate substantial growth in our Automotive revenues in 2022 compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(38.4) million to $(37.8) million,"
