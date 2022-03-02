Powell gives last public remarks before rate hike cycle

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will carefully walk a tightrope over the next couple of days, addressing separate House and Senate panels as part of biannual hearings on monetary policy. The testimony before Congress will likely be his final public remarks before the FOMC embarks on a rate hike cycle, with inflation running at its highest level since the 1980s. Powell will emphasize his commitment to taming the price pressures, while being mindful of economic growth and geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine (not an easy task). Lawmakers will also question the Fed's balance Sheet and global dollar demand, as well as labor/supply bottlenecks and financial conditions and stability.

Snapshot: Up until a week ago, markets were pricing in 25 basis point hikes at each of the FOMC's seven remaining meetings for 2022. There were even expectations of a stronger move this month, with some forecasting a 50 bps increase at the March 15-16 gathering. However, once the crisis in Ukraine erupted, investors dialed back those beliefs, and are now seeing around five hikes this year to bring the Fed funds futures rate up to a range of 1.25%-1.5%, according to CME data.

"Powell has to thread a pretty thin needle. The balancing act is going to be difficult," explained Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "My sense is he leads with the uncertainty that this all creates given that the Russian invasion could take many different paths, each one darker than the other. He'll reinforce the point that in a period of such heightened uncertainty, it might make sense for the Fed to be a little more cautious in enacting policy."

State of the Union: President Biden also made a reference to the central bank in last night's address, saying "confirm my nominees to the Federal Reserve, which plays a critical role in fighting inflation."