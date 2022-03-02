Dubai's SHUAA partners Acquisition Corp I prices downsized $100M IPO

  • SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (SHUAU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.
  • The company has downsized IPO by $100M, originally it intended to raise $200M by issuing 20M units.
  • The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.
  • SPAC intends to search for a target within the technology or tech-enabled financial services sectors, across the high growth markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region (collectively, "MENAT").
  • The company is led by CEO and Director Fawad Tariq Khan, a Managing Director of the Investment Banking Group at SHUAA Capital, an asset management and investment banking platform in the Middle East region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.