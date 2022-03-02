Dubai's SHUAA partners Acquisition Corp I prices downsized $100M IPO
Mar. 02, 2022 6:18 AM ETSHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I - Units (SHUAU)SHUA, SHUAWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (SHUAU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.
- The company has downsized IPO by $100M, originally it intended to raise $200M by issuing 20M units.
- The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.
- SPAC intends to search for a target within the technology or tech-enabled financial services sectors, across the high growth markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region (collectively, "MENAT").
- The company is led by CEO and Director Fawad Tariq Khan, a Managing Director of the Investment Banking Group at SHUAA Capital, an asset management and investment banking platform in the Middle East region.