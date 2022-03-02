The Ensign Group acquires skilled nursing facility in Texas and adds two assisted living operations to campuses in Arizona

Mar. 02, 2022 6:20 AM ETThe Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of The Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 74-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tyler, Texas.
  • In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the operations of Amarsi Assisted Living, a 103-bed assisted living facility located in Glendale, Arizona and Citadel Assisted Living Facility, a 180-unit independent living and 150-bed assisted living facility located in Mesa, Arizona.
  • All these acquisitions were effective March 1, 2022.
  • The operations are part of a healthcare campus that includes skilled nursing services operated by Ensign affiliates.
  • The additions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 250 healthcare operations, 23 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states.
