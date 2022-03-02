Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures rise despite further gains in oil prices

Stock index futures are rebounding Wednesday after equities sold off yesterday, although energy prices continue to rise ahead of today's OPEC+ meeting.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.9%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.8% are higher.

Brent crude is above $110 per barrel and WTI is above $108 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke supply fears. OPEC+ is expected to shrug that off, though, and stick with a planned output hike of 400K bpd.

Energy is leading the S&P sectors premarket, while other cyclicals like Financials and Industrials and higher are yields tick up after the recent plunge.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 basis point to 1.76% and the 2-year is up 11 basis points to 1.42%.

Yesterday, "fed funds futures not only moved to fully price out a 50bps hike at the next meeting, (only 96% probability of a 25bp hike now), but also priced out another -12.0bps worth of hikes from 2022 as a whole, having already taken out -21.5bps worth the previous day," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "This heightened uncertainty means that all eyes will be on Fed Chair Powell today, who’s testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, and his appearances today and tomorrow will be some of the last Fedspeak we get before the FOMC enters their pre-meeting blackout period this Saturday."

"As I mentioned yesterday, real yields collapsing has probably helped cushion the blow for risk assets of the recent very negative events," he added. "US 10yr real yields are now -54.8bps lower from their post US CPI levels (Feb 10th), and -37.3bps over the last two days."

Powell faces a tough situation on inflation with commodities rallying now, and not just oil. Wheat continues to rise above $10/bushel this morning.

"Commodities are not consumer prices - e.g. developed economy food prices are mainly labor costs," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "As commodity-intensive goods tend to be high frequency purchases, they drive consumer inflation expectations. Consumer inflation expectations only matter if consumer behaviour changes as a result (it rarely does)."

"The US taxation system ties consumer energy prices more closely to commodity prices. Europe’s economy is more vulnerable to Russian supply. If commodities create a wage-price spiral, the narrative is a price inflation shock (stronger policy action). If there is no wage-price spiral, the narrative is a growth deflation shock (moderate policy action)."

Investors also have the February payrolls report coming this week and ADP's measure of private sector employment for the month comes before the bell.

Supply chain problems are in focus as well as the U.S. imposes and airspace ban on Russia.