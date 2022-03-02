S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq rally as investors bet on less-hawkish Fed

Stocks rallied on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses posted the previous day, despite surging oil prices and continued uncertainty about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The gains came as investors interpreted comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as signaling a less hawkish approach in the wake of the conflict in Europe.

The major averages went into the close near the highs of the session, with traders betting that the Fed would likely deliver just a 25-basis-point rate hike at its meeting later this month. A couple weeks ago, the markets had predicted that a 50-basis-point increase was a very firm possibility.

The S&P (SP500) +1.9% and Dow (DJI) +1.8% rallied into the close, with the latter getting a price-rise boost from UnitedHealth. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.6% trailed as rates ramp up.

The S&P 500 advanced 80.28 to finish at 4,386.54. The Dow climbed 596.40 to end at 33,891.35. The Nasdaq closed the day at 13,752.02, a gain of 219.56.

All 11 of the S&P market segments closed higher, led by Financials, which regained a large chunk of the losses posted the day before. Energy was also among the best sector performers, with oil rising another 8% to top $111 per barrel.

Communication Services trailed the other sectors with the smallest percentage advance among the 11 segments. The megacaps also finished higher.

Rates are still sharply higher. The 10-year Treasury yield is up almost 20 basis points to 1.91% and the 2-year is up 23 basis points to 1.53%.

Powell appeared before lawmakers on Wednesday, giving economic commentary that seemed to show a more cautious approach to aggressive rate hikes. While he still signaled that a rate hike was likely later this month, as policymakers seek to tamp down inflation, the Fed chief also noted that the Ukraine crisis had to be met with caution.

The market interpreted Powell's remarks as cementing a smaller rate increase as liftoff commences in March. Powell said he would be prepared to hike more aggressively if inflation persists.

"It is obviously difficult to call how the geopolitical backdrop will evolve, but our central case for now is the Fed responds with six hikes this year and the Fed announces a gradual, passive run-down of its $9tn balance sheet in late 2Q," ING said.

In economic news, ADP's measure of private payrolls came in higher than expected at 475K, while January saw a massive upward revision.

"It makes no sense to care about this number or react to it," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "It is statistically insignificant as an indicator of the official payroll numbers when compared to the Homebase numbers and mean-reversion."

"Revisions can be huge, rendering the initial estimates meaningless; the January reading has been revised up to 509K from -301K, back-fitting it to the official numbers. We’re sticking to our 600K forecast for Friday’s print."

Among active stocks, casinos are rallying on a report that China may end its COVID-zero policy.