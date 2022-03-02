Sound Point Acquisition Corp I prices upsized $225M IPO

  • Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (SPCMU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 22.5M units at $10.00 per unit.
  • SPAC initially planned to raise $200M by offering 20M units at $10.
  • The units will be listed on the Nasdaq today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant for one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 4.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.375M units.
  • The company is led by CEO and Chairman Stephen Ketchum, the founder, Managing Partner, and CIO of Sound Point Capital Management, an alternative asset manager and registered investment advisor with a particular expertise in credit strategies.
  • The blank-check company plans to concentrate its efforts in sectors where Sound Point maintains a deep level of relationships and expertise, particularly in the credit markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.