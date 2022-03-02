Sound Point Acquisition Corp I prices upsized $225M IPO
Mar. 02, 2022 6:37 AM ETSound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd - Units (SPCMU)SPCM, SPCMWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (SPCMU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 22.5M units at $10.00 per unit.
- SPAC initially planned to raise $200M by offering 20M units at $10.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable warrant for one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- The offering is expected to close on March 4.
- The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.375M units.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Stephen Ketchum, the founder, Managing Partner, and CIO of Sound Point Capital Management, an alternative asset manager and registered investment advisor with a particular expertise in credit strategies.
- The blank-check company plans to concentrate its efforts in sectors where Sound Point maintains a deep level of relationships and expertise, particularly in the credit markets.